“He was a big Feyenoord fan,” continues Hannie, dressed in a Feyenoord outfit. ,,He is also on the Feyenoord field, next to Christian Gyan. I am very happy with that. He’s there today. I’m sure. I’m really sure. I miss him so much, my only child.”

The images of the interview give many goosebumps, including Marc Van Den Bor. He therefore decided to set up crowdfunding to give Hannie and her loved ones a ‘week of carefree enjoyment’. Within three hours, the counter of the crowdfunding had already reached 4,838 euros, well above the target of 2,100 euros.

The team of the morning radio program Jan-Willem Start Op was also moved by the interview. The radio duo has therefore created a card promotion. If you want to send a card to Hannie, you can write a card to the studio of NPO Radio 2: Postbus 175, 1200 AD, Hilversum. The duo then ensures that the tickets end up with Hannie.

