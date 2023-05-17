,,He was a big Feyenoord fan”, continues Hannie, dressed in Feyenoord uniform. ,,He is also on the Feyenoord field, next to Christian Gyan. I am very happy with that. He’s there today. I’m sure. I’m really sure. I miss him so much, my only child.”

The images of the interview give many goosebumps, including Marc Van Den Bor. He therefore decided to set up crowdfunding to give Hannie and her loved ones a ‘week of carefree enjoyment’. Within five hours the counter already at 12,537 euros, well above the original target of 2,100 euros. “The action has gone through the roof,” write Van den Bor in an update. The crowdfunding is now closed. No less than 1200 people have donated money.

Also the morning radio program team Jan-Willem starts up was moved by the interview. The radio duo has therefore created a card promotion. If you want to send a card to Hannie, you can do so to the studio of NPO Radio 2: Postbus 175, 1200 AD, Hilversum. The duo then ensures that the tickets end up with Hannie.

