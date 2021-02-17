Mario Draghi is making his first speech in front of the Italian parliament as Prime Minister In the midst of the pandemic, he promises many reforms. The vote of confidence is pending.

Rome – Italy’s new Prime Minister Mario Draghi presented his government program on Wednesday. The former head of the ECB declared the containment of the corona pandemic a top priority – his government will “fight the pandemic with all means,” he said in his first speech to parliament since taking office. The corona crisis is also an opportunity for the reconstruction of Italy in a more integrated EU.

The corona crisis is just one item on a long list of pressing tasks awaiting the new government. The former head of the European Central Bank (ECB), known in Italy by the nickname “Super Mario”, stepped in after the previous government had broken up and formed a unity government that unites parties from left to right. His predecessor, the independent lawyer Giuseppe Conte *, resigned on January 26th.

Italy’s new government: Draghi wants to accelerate vaccination campaign

In his 50-minute speech, Draghi was convinced that a new political unit would be controlled by something that holds everyone together – “the love of Italy”. To accelerate the corona vaccination campaign in the country, Draghi announced the deployment of volunteers, the military and the civil protection agency. The campaign got off to a strong start in late December, but was then delayed. Of the approximately 60 million inhabitants, only 1.3 million have received the necessary two doses of vaccine so far. More than 94,000 Italians have already died after a corona infection.

As a result of the Corona crisis, Italy has slipped into the worst recession since World War II. Last year the economy shrank by almost nine percent and almost 450,000 people lost their jobs. “Like governments in the immediate post-war era, we have a responsibility to begin a new reconstruction,” Draghi said. “That is our job as Italians: to leave our children and grandchildren a better and fairer country.”

He also campaigned for a “more integrated EU that flows into a common budget and is able to support the member states in times of recession”. He emphasized: “Without Italy * there is no Europe.” He affirmed that he wanted to strengthen the “strategic” relations with Germany * and France *.

Mario Draghi: Government must submit plans for EU funds – unpopular reforms possible

By the end of April, the government has to present plans for the use of 200 billion euros in EU aid funds for reconstruction after the corona crisis. “These funds must be spent with the aim of enhancing the growth potential of our economy,” said Draghi. The use of the funds is a sensitive issue, the dispute over it broke the previous government.

In return for the EU aid money, the Italian government will have to push through unpopular reforms. Draghi announced reforms of the sprawling bureaucracy, opaque tax law and the slow-moving judiciary. He also promised to promote the employment of women and to work for education and climate protection.

The 73-year-old has staffed his cabinet with non-party experts and politicians. He placed key areas such as education, justice and infrastructure in the hands of experts. After a debate over Draghi’s speech, the Senate is expected to hold a vote of confidence on the new government that evening. In the Chamber of Deputies, the vote of confidence is scheduled for Thursday. The voting is a formality because Draghi knows the big parties behind him.

However, the first tensions within the coalition became apparent on Sunday. Matteo Salvini from the right-wing Lega sharply criticized the health minister’s decision to extend the closure of the ski resorts.

In addition, the Five Star Movement continues to have a split attitude towards Draghi. Dozens of parliamentarians have threatened to vote against him. "Unity is not an option today, unity is a duty," said Draghi. (AFP / dpa / cibo)