The first major forest fire in Spain broke out in March this year. The country must now consider what to do about the fires that are becoming more and more frequent.

MADRID – Although spring has only just begun, the first major forest fire broke out in Spain on Thursday (March 23). The fire broke out near the village of Villanueva de Viver in Castellón and had burned down more than 4,000 hectares in just two days. Hundreds of emergency services, as well as more than 20 helicopters and fire-fighting aircraft, continuously fought the flames in the east of the country. The operation was made more difficult by strong winds and high temperatures.

Major fire in Spain not yet stopped – strong wind favors further spread

On Saturday (March 25), the spread of the flames on the border between the regions of Valencia and Aragon was initially prevented. However, according to the Spanish authorities, a strong wind with gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour ensured that the fires were further fanned on Monday evening. “We have to be careful because the fire is still very active,” said Gabriela Bravo of the Valencia Region Interior Authority. “Our biggest enemy is the weather. It didn’t help in any way, the wind amplified that.”

According to experts, a major fire like the one near Villanueva de Viver is more likely to be expected in the summer. Then the forests are typically very dry due to long periods of heat and more susceptible to fires. The fact that the fire broke out in March does not bode well for the coming months.

Forest fire in Spain – “Climate emergency” as a new reality

The cause of the fire remained unknown for the time being. It is possible that “an agricultural combustion that was carried out incorrectly”, as the authorities suspect. But man-made climate change could not be entirely innocent of the outbreak of the fire. “We are experiencing the fifth year of drought in a row on the Iberian Peninsula,” said Spanish Minister for Ecological Change, Teresa Ribera of state television RTVE quoted. Unfortunately, larger fires have to be expected more and more often outside of the fire season.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said during a visit to the affected region that the fire shows that “the climate emergency” is already a reality. “Coming out of winter, we already have wildfires that are typical of the summer months,” he noted.

The forest fires in Spain are becoming more frequent and violent. © Jorge Gil/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Forest expert fears: Spain will soon experience “era of mega forest fires”

Forest expert Pablo Martín Pinto also fears that forest fires in March will no longer be unusual. “We are moving in Spain from an age of big wildfires to an age of mega wildfires,” he says. The country must now “learn as much as possible from what happened”. If Spain has another summer in 2023, “where temperatures don’t drop below 35 degrees for 20 days and there’s no rain for four months, the vegetation will burst into flames at the first lightning strike,” Pinto said.

Spain severely affected by forest fires – experts see a need for action

For Spain, the past year was the most devastating forest fire year since the European forest fire information system EFFIS began recording. According to measurements by the European earth observation system Copernicus, an area of ​​a good 306,000 hectares, i.e. over 3000 square kilometers, was destroyed in 493 major fires last year.

As a result, professionals are calling for better protection of Spanish forests. The undergrowth must be checked regularly, as it is particularly easy for fires to break out, according to the Forest Commissioner for Castile and León, José Angel Arranz Sanz. Forest expert Pablo Martín Pinto advocates a more varied landscape. In this way, the resilience of the forests can be increased.

After fire in Spain: forest protection as top priority

The forester and trade unionist Jorge de Dios also wants more money for forest protection. “We will see more and more fires and also more and more powerful ones,” says de Dios. However, most firefighters are “not professional emergency services and not sufficiently trained”.

Monica Parrilla from the environmental organization Greenpeace also sees an urgent need for action: “Forest fires must be at the top of the political agenda.” It is not enough to just deal with the problem when there is heat and fire. What is needed are “early preventive measures with appropriate environmental management tailored to this new reality”. (dpa/afp/rrm)