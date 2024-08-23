Home World

From: Benjamin Bauer, Alina Schröder

Press Split

In the Canadian province of New Brunswick, a particularly large number of young people are affected by a neurological disease. But the search for the cause is blocked. © Montage: Westend61/Imago

A mysterious disease is spreading in New Brunswick, Canada. Plans for an investigation have been called off – locals suspect a cover-up.

New Brunswick – For years, the Canadian province of New Brunswick has been plagued by a mysterious disease. This is now once again being brought to the fore by a Article of New York Times (NYT) in the spotlight. The disease, originally known as “New Brunswick neurological syndrome of unknown etiology,” causes worrying symptoms and also affects young people.

Dementia symptoms in mid-20s: Mysterious disease worries Canada

Dr. Alier Marrero, a neurologist who was featured in the article NYT has been treating patients desperate for answers for years. He reports that nearly half of those who come to him with symptoms such as hallucinations, weight loss, loss of motor skills or dementia are in midlife. Some are as young as their twenties or thirties. Marrero was unable to make a clear diagnosis, but initially suspected it might be Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease (CJD). He reported the cases to an outbreak monitoring site.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) CJD is a rare brain disease that manifests itself through spongy changes in the brain. This limits mental and motor skills.

A group of experts from the Public Health Agency of Canada investigated the cases and concluded, according to the NYT However, it was concluded that it was a previously unknown disease – not CJD. Since the patients all came from the same area, it was suspected that environmental factors could have triggered the disease.

Environmental factors cause mysterious disease? Focus on pesticides and neurotoxins

In New Brunswick, lobster fishing is particularly large – but researchers have already raised the alarm. They found In the course of several studies, the neurotoxin BMAA (Beta-methylamino L-alanine) in the shellfish. This can cause neurological diseases. But the pesticide glyphosate is also attracting the attention of experts. This is used in agriculture and forestry in New Brunswick.

In spring 2021, according to the article in the NYT Plans to study the air, water and soil in New Brunswick and to involve a government agency were scrapped. The reason: The province had concerns because tourism and fishing are the most profitable industries, Dr. Marrero is quoted as saying in the article. The news that something might be wrong with the environment would have catastrophic effects on these sectors.

“Not a single sample from the area has ever left the province,” said Kat Lanteigne, founder of the nonprofit organization BloodWatch and a New Brunswick resident.

Autopsy of the dead from New Brunswick leaves many questions unanswered

During the autopsy of affected persons who died, a doctor determined that the cause of death was due to known diseases such as Cancer or Alzheimer’s disease. The investigation was finally declared complete and the people affected were given remote diagnoses – some of which had already been classified as incorrect by other doctors.

According to the NYT This is a slap in the face for all affected patients. Their number has now risen to over 430 (as of August 23, 2024). Of these, 111 are under 45 years old and 39 affected people have already died. It was not until the end of 2023 that a mysterious lung disease also spread in China. (BeBau/asc)