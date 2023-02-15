Home page World

From: Anna Lorenz

Split

Marburg fever broke out in Central Africa. The virus is related to the Ebola pathogen. However, there are no signs of a “new pandemic”.

Malabo – As the WHO announced on Monday (February 13), there was an outbreak of Marburg fever in Equatorial Guinea for the first time. The life-threatening disease is caused by an infection with the Marburg virus, a pathogen that is related to Ebola.

Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea: That’s what the pathogen is all about

On February 7, 2023, an authority in the Central African province of Kié-Ntem reported a total of eight suspected cases, which were then examined at the Senegalese Pasteur Institute. One of the samples tested positive for Marburg virus. The pathogen probably originally came from flying foxes. In 1967, laboratory employees in Marburg – which explains the name – contracted the previously unknown virus in test monkeys.

In this respect, the virus is reminiscent of the monkeypox that appeared in the summer of 2022 and actually circulates among squirrels. This type of pathogen, which can also affect humans, is called zoonoses – the Marburg virus is also one of them. However, infection is also possible between people, especially when they come into contact with body fluids of infected people.

Marburg virus: Life-threatening Ebola relative has already claimed fatalities

The pathogen has now killed nine people in the Equatorial Guinean coastal town of Malabo; The WHO is aware of 16 other cases of suspected infection. Mitoha Ondo’o Ayekaba, the country’s health minister, said on Monday (February 13) that in consultation with the WHO and the United Nations (UN), a “health alert” had been issued for areas in the north-eastern mainland provinces and over 4,000 citizens quarantined.

The WHO announced that teams had been sent to the affected regions to trace contacts and isolate them preventively, and to treat those with symptoms of the fever. The infection usually progresses severely, those affected suffer from muscle pain and headaches, as well as – characteristic of pathogens from the filovirus group – hemorrhagic fever. This means a feverish illness that is accompanied by bleeding, such as vomiting blood. There is no drug for Marburg fever, the therapy is symptom-related and unsuccessful in about 88 percent of cases.

Marburg virus: Attempts to contain it in Africa – so far not likely to spread

Bearing in mind the global consequences of Covid-19, the outbreak of such a pathogen naturally worries people. In contrast to the corona pandemic, for which the WHO is forecasting an end, there have been outbreaks of the Marburg virus in the past. In 2021 there were various cases in West Africa, in 2009 a Dutch woman became infected with the pathogen while on vacation in Uganda and brought it with her to Europe.

Marburg virus is an RNA virus from the filovirus group. © ROGER HARRIS / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY F028/1375 IMAGO / Science Photo Library

Although Malabo, the country’s capital, has an international airport, there is no evidence so far that the virus could spread beyond the affected regions. Efforts are being made to contain the virus on site, and protective equipment for 500 health workers has already been delivered. However, the extent to which zoonoses could also be suitable for triggering pandemic events in the future is being discussed.