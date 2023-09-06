With a nice joke organized for her Armando, Nicole Mazzoccato revealed to him and her followers the sex of her second baby

A period “too beautiful and truly magical” what they are experiencing Nicole Mazzoccato and his partner, the footballer Armando Anastasio. On the occasion of her first participation as a guest on the red carper of the Venice film festival, the influencer revealed that she was pregnant for the second time. Yesterday, however, the couple revealed the sex of the unborn child, with a really nice little game.

For about three years now the life of Nicole Mazzoccato has been changed drastically and it definitely did for the better.

The influencer, who became famous after her participation in Men and Women, a program in which she took part as a suitor for Fabio Colloricchio, is now happily linked to the footballer Armando Anastasioa fresh member of Monza Calcio in Serie A.

A real stroke of lightning between the two, who in a few months decided to go live together and to lay the foundations for putting on family.

Said done and at the beginning of 2022 the discovery has come first pregnancy.

Pregnancy that ended in the best way on the following August 14, with the birth of the baby Paultoday the greatest reason for living for his mum and dad.

A few days ago the couple gave again an announcement of a pregnancythe second.

Novelty discovered in conjunction with the Paul’s first birthday and with the 33rd of mom Nicole.

That’s why this day is so special for me, for us. I won’t even tell you how I feel because it’s indescribable.. It’s coming soon 👶🏼 and we are filled with love and joy. ❤️

These are the words chosen by Nicole to announce to her fans the happy news.

Nicole Mazzoccato is expecting another boy

Only a few days have passed since the announcement of the pregnancy and here the digital creator has also unveiled the color who will have his second flake.

He did this by posting a video of the moment in which he was the first to reveal it to Armando himself.

The clip shows the two having dinner with friends and Nicole giving it to Armando two special scratch cards. He scratches them, one finds the writing “she is a girl”, in the other instead “it’s a boy”.

Initially the footballer thought it was twins, but when the bill arrived and in the booklet he found another scratch card he understood everything.

In the third scratch, the official news finally appeared: “It’s a boy“!

Accompanying the video, Mazzoccato then wrote: