The first tickets for concerts by Taylor Swift in the Johan Cruijff ArenA have already found their way to Marktplaats. More than a hundred tickets are offered on the sales site on Wednesday around 5 p.m., often far above the sales price. Ticket sales for the concerts of the American singer, namely on July 4, 5 and 6, 2024, started on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

