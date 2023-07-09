Electoral Court condemned the former president, in June, for abuse of political power and misuse of the media

Even already declared ineligible by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) faces another 15 Aijes (Electoral Judicial Investigation Actions) in the Electoral Court.

On June 30, the TSE decided, by 5 votes to 2, that the former president will be prevented from running in the elections for 8 years starting in 2022 for abuse of political power and misuse of the media.

The action judged by the Electoral Court dealt with a meeting of the then Chief Executive with ambassadors at the Alvorada Palace, in July last year. On the occasion, Bolsonaro criticized the Brazilian electoral system, the electronic voting machines and the performance of the STF and TSE.

The other 15 ongoing cases against Bolsonaro were filed by the PDT (Democratic Labor Party), responsible for the action that led to the former president’s ineligibility, the Coligação Brasil da Esperança, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 election, and by senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS), former presidential candidate.

Nine of these actions are in the reorganization phase, that is, the organization of the process. At this stage, the rapporteur resolves some issues and takes steps to prepare the phase, in which any irregularities in the action will be analyzed.

The Aijes presented during the electoral process whose purpose is to investigate conducts that affect equality between candidates in an electoral dispute. If judged valid, the TSE declares the ineligibility of the aforementioned, in this case, the former president.

According to the TSE rule, all Aijes of presidential elections are under the report of the Electoral Inspector General, a position occupied by Minister Benedito Gonçalves until November of this year, when he must leave the Electoral Court. After that, Minister Raul Araújo will take over the reporting of actions.

Araújo was one of the votes against Bolsonaro’s ineligibility in the Aije trial that dealt with the meeting with ambassadors at the Palácio da Alvorada. However, there is a movement in the Electoral Court for part of these actions to be judged even before Gonçalves leaves.

If upheld, the convictions of these Aijes should not be added to the punishment determined by the Court on June 30. They should only make Bolsonaro’s path to a candidacy in the next elections even more difficult.

After the trial at the TSE, Bolsonaro’s defense must wait for the publication of the ruling to then file an appeal with the TSE. It will only be possible to appeal to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) when all appeals are exhausted in the Electoral Court.

This would be the same procedure adopted in other possible convictions – that is, the former president will have to appeal one by one to be able to contest an election in the next 8 years.

Here are Bolsonaro’s other actions at the TSE:

The action filed by the Coligação Brasil da Esperança accuses the former president of misuse of the media and abuse of political power. Aije deals with assumptions “attempting acts against the Brazilian electoral system”.

According to the request, the former president would have tried to sign a “a project of totalitarian and autocratic power based on the corrosion of the existential matrix of Brazilian democracy”.

According to the applicant, Bolsonaro had an active voice to support the narrative of alleged fraud in the Brazilian electoral system. To support the alleged speech, the coalition argued that it was based on 4 narrative axes:

The thesis that the electronic voting machines had been violated by a hacker attack and that the elections were fraudulent; The assertion that the electoral process would be manipulated by the Judiciary and other public and private institutions of power, in a great “collusion”; The false theory that there would be instrumentalization of public institutions in the service of attacking the Brazilian electoral system; It is The thesis that there would be manipulation of public opinion through electoral polls.

Action filed by Lula’s ticket accuses Bolsonaro of abuse of economic and political power by granting various financial benefits as President of the Republic during the electoral period. The coalition indicates that the then president had “the clear intention of raising votes and, therefore, influencing the choice of Brazilian voters, in order to harm the fairness of the election”.

Among the measures cited are:

The advance payment of the Brazil Aid and the gas allowance;

Increase in the number of families benefiting from the Auxílio-Brasil;

Anticipation of assistance to truck drivers and taxi drivers;

Debt negotiation with Caixa Econômica Federal;

Release of future FGTS to finance real estate;

Announcement by Caixa Econômica Federal of credit for women entrepreneurs;

Auxílio-Brasil payroll loan;

Advantages for candidates from segments aligned with the former president.

Act at Alvorada with governors

Action filed by Coligação Brasil da Esperança accuses the former president of abuse of political power for the act carried out with governors at the Palácio da Alvorada right at the beginning of the dispute in the 2nd round of the elections. On the occasion, the then president announced the support of governors and deputies elected in the 1st round, in addition to artists.

The applicant alleges that, in summary, Bolsonaro would have used the presidential palaces as a “meeting stage” I am the “furniture apparatus of the public building, as well as his status as the current President of the Republic to bring publicity to his support”.

Aije was filed by Lula’s ticket for misuse of the media, abuse of political and economic power by using dozens of profiles on social networks to allegedly produce and disseminate false content to direct public opinion and influence the outcome of the electoral dispute .

The applicants filed several documentary evidence, consisting of links, prints, Google search statistics – which indicate a causal relationship between search peaks and massive shooting of false and extremely appealing content – and a map and tables of interactions between the various profiles and channels .

The material presented confirms facts related to the activity on the networks of Carlos Bolsonaro, son of the former president, and of several Bolsonaro supporters and indicates a conduct focused on the mass dissemination of false content against Lula.

The lawsuit filed by Coligação Brasil da Esperança for improper use of the media contests the alleged “privileged treatment” given by Young pan Bolsonaro’s candidacy, in addition to using the network’s programming to disseminate fake news directed against the electoral system, ministers of the STF and TSE, as well as opposing candidates.

Action filed by the PDT (Democratic Labor Party) accuses Bolsonaro of abuse of economic power for the campaign carried out by a network of Bolsonaro supporters called “Homeland”which brings together pastors, businessmen and religious entities to promote a “coordinated electoral campaign action parallel to the official campaign”.

The PDT argues that the amounts received and spent were not submitted to the control of the Electoral Justice through the accountability process.

The Brasil da Esperança coalition accuses the former president of abuse of economic power in the Electoral Court for automatic SMS triggers with “obvious electoral nature” on September 23 and 24, 2022. The text messages defended the former president’s candidacy.

The number released messages referring to the Paraná Artificial Intelligence system and the Detran (Traffic Department) and sent the following message to users:

“Bolsonaro will be in the first round! Otherwise, let’s go to the street to protest! Let’s invade Congress and the STF! President Bolsonaro counts on all of us!!”

Live at Alvorada and Planalto

In all, two lawsuits investigate an alleged misuse of purpose in the lives held weekly by Bolsonaro at the Alvorada and Planalto Palaces during the election period. The Aijes were filed by the PDT even before the 1st round of elections.

In the final stretch of the campaign in the 1st round, Bolsonaro announced that he would start carrying out the lives daily, dedicating most of his time to promoting his re-election campaign. The broadcasts were made on the former president’s profiles on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook, registered with the TSE.

The transmissions were carried out in the private premises of the Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence of the Presidency of the Republic. The party argues that Bolsonaro used the space, in addition to the services of the Libra interpreter funded by the government.

Aijes investigates the alleged abuse of political and economic power and the misuse of the media in the speech by Jair Bolsonaro, at the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations, on September 14, 2022.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro spoke as head of state and, according to the applicant, used the space to make a “balance” of his government, in addition to comparing it with the previous governments of Lula, his main opponent in the election.

According to the lawsuit, they were approached during the speech “various points that are your campaign flags”. The full speech was broadcast by TV Brazilwhich would justify the accusation of improper use of the means of communication.

In all, 3 actions were filed, the authors being Coligação Brasil Esperança, the PDT and Senator Soraya Thronicke. In the PDT piece, it is also requested to investigate the conduct of the former president during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held in London on September 18, 2022.

In all, 3 lawsuits were filed by Coligação Brasil da Esperança, PDT and Soraya Thronicke that investigate alleged practices of abuse of political and economic power and misuse of the media. The claimants indicate alleged misuse of purpose by the then president during the celebrations of the Bicentennial of Independence.

According to one of the requests, Bolsonaro carried out campaign acts during the civic parade on September 7, 2022 in Brasília “with the aim of distorting the event to promote his candidacy”.

The claimants argue that the official event was funded with public funds and broadcast live on TV Brasil. The cost was R$ 3.8 million for the celebrations.