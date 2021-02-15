An 89-year-old Swede receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-Sodermanland County on December 27, 2020. Illustrative photo. (JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP)

The Swedes have coined a word to describe their feelings: “Coronaskam”, the shame of the coronavirus. Many Swedes are appalled by their country’s strategy in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sweden, with 12,500 deaths, now has more deaths per capita than France, and especially many more than its northern neighbors, Norway, Finland and Denmark.

Sweden therefore hoped to improve its image with an exemplary vaccination campaign. But as of February 12, only 225,000 Swedes had received a dose of the vaccine, or 2% of the population. This is well below the European average, where France is also located with Germany, with a little over 3%. In addition, an internal war opposes the different regions of Sweden. Some stock up while others run out of doses, and no one adopts the same vaccination strategy on the target audiences. The government continues to claim that all adults will be vaccinated before the summer, but the country’s chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell is skeptical.

What is more, the vaccination campaign is punctuated by privilege scandals. For a country that wants to be exemplary in terms of transparency and the fight against corruption – it is usually a national pride – here too, it is messy and therefore again, “coronaskam”.

Several cases have rocked the country in recent days. Each time the scenario is more or less the same: people who do not have priority for vaccination manage to receive an injection. Even Sweden’s most famous hospital, the Karokinska in Stockholm, has been hit by a mini-scandal: two doctors who have no contact with the sick but who sit on the management of the hospital were suspended after get vaccinated before everyone else. Same privileges in nursing homes in the center of the country, where directors have had their relatives vaccinated, or in a society helping disabled people in the south, in Skåne. Again, non-priority personnel were vaccinated before anyone else. This is starting to do a lot.

Sweden’s image is particularly affected by its neighbors. For example, the Swedes are now forced to do a systematic test before going to Norway, where they are often singled out, while until the pandemic, movement was almost free between the two countries. But it must be said that the number of deaths is ten times higher in Sweden than in Norway. The Swedish strategy of initially refusing any containment has therefore failed. Moreover, since the fall, from week to week, the measures have become tougher: ban on public gatherings first, then since early February recommendation to wear a mask in transport, and also closure of cinemas and theaters. Shops and restaurants remain open for now, but it may not last.