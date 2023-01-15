California, already drenched after a series of storms that killed at least 19 people, is expected to suffer another one between Sunday (15) and Monday, before the arrival of drier weather.

The western US state, the most populous, is about to suffer its ninth episode of torrential rain in nearly three weeks.

To facilitate aid to California, US President Joe Biden declared a state of serious catastrophe in the state, where about 26 million people are under flood warning.

On Saturday, waterspouts hit the Pacific coast, causing many rivers to overflow and flood urban areas, homes and land that had just suffered a seemingly endless drought.

A truce is expected for Sunday, before a new “atmospheric river”, a meteorological phenomenon that brings huge amounts of water from the tropics, estimate the authorities.

The renewed rains “may, in some places, cause flooding” in already waterlogged soil, the US National Weather Service (NWS) said on Sunday.

In Santa Cruz, south of San Francisco, several areas remained under flood warnings and the city beach was still strewn with logs and rubbish washed up by the St. Lawrence in the last two weeks.

But the string of storms since late December could soon come to an end.

The NWS forecast for the weekend “a period of drier weather in California and the southwestern United States”.

California could then repair the damage and bring electricity back to normal. About 20,000 homes were still without power as of Sunday morning.

In San Francisco, the past three months have been the wettest since the winter of 1972-73. At the same time, California, whose agriculture feeds North America, is facing an unprecedented prolonged drought.

However, the heavy rains of recent weeks will not reverse the trend. “They won’t be enough to fill Lake Mead,” said the NWS, referring to the gigantic Colorado River reservoir that supplies California and whose level has been falling for years.

But the water retention and control systems — dykes, artificial lakes, limited channels — “were designed 40 or 50 years ago” for “a world that no longer exists,” Governor Gavin Newsom said Saturday.