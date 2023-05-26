The first leg of Mexican soccer between Tigres UANL and Club Deportivo Guadalajara took place, but there were few emotions and the special guest did not arrive, so when the series remains zero everything will be defined at the home of Rebaño Sagrado.
The team with the most passionate fans in the country is measured against one with the biggest fans in Mexico, the team from San Nicolás de los Garza seeks its eighth domestic championship; while the rojiblanco team wants the thirteenth league in their showcases.
After this situation, the opinion of the controversial journalist from ESPN, Alvaro Moralesas he assured that Tigres UANL has the odds of losing this final and he assured it on his social networks by publishing a tendentious tweet implying that arbitration will influence in favor of the people from Guadalajara.
After his controversial tweets, because during the last hours he continued to publish more against the rojiblanco team,
After the elimination of the Eagles, Morales He has dedicated himself to doing less to the finalists, since he had to accept that the rojiblancos team passed over his supposed teams, the cream-blue team, for which reason he now places the rojiblancos as favorites for the title.
According to the communicator, none of the teams deserves to be in the final, but he considers that the feline team is inferior, despite the individualities of the Nuevo León team as the experienced André-Pierre Gignac, Guido Pizarro, Nahuel Guzmánin addition to the young promises sebastian cordova and Diego Laínez to those who usually burst in their spaces of ESPN.
