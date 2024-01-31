They were the first to say yes to each other in the new season of Married at first sight, but Malou (33) seems to have ended her marriage to Sarath (40) after just two days. In Wednesday night's episode, she revealed she doesn't see a future with him. 'Really, on paper you would be the ideal partner for me. But I'm not in love with you and I'm never going to be.'
