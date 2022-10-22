UpdateFriends of the family of Hebe, the 10-year-old girl who was found lifeless with her companion on Wednesday after a long search, started a fundraising campaign this afternoon. The goal is to raise 50,000 euros for a beautiful funeral. Around 9.30 pm the counter stood at about 40,000 euros.
“The grief and trauma of the loss and then the loss is indescribable great for her parents and sisters,” the friends said in a message from the fundraiser.
Hebe’s parents both work as freelancers. The initiators write that they are not able to work at the moment and that there is therefore no income. The money that is collected is also intended for the family, so that it has no financial worries for the time being.
The friends want to save the family stress about money: “So that Hebe gets a dignified funeral, without worrying about costs.” The donations must also ensure that the family has time to mourn and to take good care of the sisters.
Very grateful
The fundraiser states that the family is extremely grateful for all the warm support they have received from all over the country and beyond in recent days. “We hope you’ll help get around this family, make a donation and give Hebe a nice goodbye.”
An hour after the fundraiser began, nearly 200 donations have already been made. ‘A small bright spot in a very difficult time’, writes one of the donors. And tonight at 9:30 p.m., more than six hours after the fundraiser began, more than 2,400 donations had already been made.
The family chose the Hebehuis in Vught on Thursday as a memorial for their daughter and sister. Anyone who wants to lay flowers can come here.
