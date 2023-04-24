Madrid.- Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard announced that the The first Mexicans evacuated from Sudan arrived in Madridwhere they were received by the Embassy of Mexico in Spain.

Through his social networks, on the morning of April 24, Marcelo Ebrard confirmed that the 5 Mexicans who managed to be evacuated successfully from Sudan they have already arrived in Spain, thanks to the fact that the European country provided support with a flight.

“5 compatriots and their relatives arrive in Madrid from Sudan with the support of Spain“,’ commented the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), including a photo of the compatriots carrying a Mexican flag from the Spanish capital.

“The Embassy of Mexico in Madrid welcomed the first compatriots successfully evacuated from Sudan“he added in another photo of the Mexicans from the Mexican Embassy in Spain.

Hours before, Ebrard had announced 5 of the 12 compatriots who were in Sudan were able to leave the European country safely, thanks to a flight organized by Spain to provide support.

“Our gratitude to Chancellor José Manuel Albares Bueno,” he said, referring to the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation.

The Mexicans evacuated from Sudan from the Mexican Embassy in Spain. Photo: Twitter

On the other hand, the head of the SRE announced that this Monday another Mexican citizen is expected to leave the African country with the support of the United Nations (UN).

Ebrard had reported days before that there were no conditions to evacuate the 12 Mexicans trapped in Sudan, where a conflict broke out between the army led by Abdel Fatah al Burham and the Rapid Support Forces (FAR), led by Mohamed Hamdane Daglo, who aims to restore democracy in the country since the overthrow of Omar al Bashir in 2019.