with videoIt will rain so much on Tuesday that Rijkswaterstaat already issued a warning for the evening rush hour on Monday afternoon. Up to 600 kilometers of traffic jams can occur on the highways. There could be hundreds of additional kilometers on the N-roads.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
11-12-23, 21:56
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#warning #evening #rush #hour #Tuesday #heavy #rain #showers #large #crowds
Leave a Reply