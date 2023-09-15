Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z and Noa ‘Noano’ Lang (24). They all fit in the same category, because since today the Dutchman is officially a rapper. Exactly at midnight, Lang published his very first single ‘Noano 7K at your party’ on all streaming platforms. A debut single that scores, because it is already a million hit on social media. More than seven million people have already listened to the rap song on ‘TikTok’.

A catchy beat with almost unintelligible lyrics. Or the very first single by professional footballer Noa Lang. ‘Noano 7K at your party’ was published sharply at midnight on all streaming platforms. Part of the rap song already leaked this summer. And how. In no time, rapper Lang became a hit on social media. The song reached more than seven million people on TikTok.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Lang exchanged Club Brugge for PSV this summer. During his performance he briefly discussed the song. “Which song do I play in the dressing room if I can decide the music? My own song. Why not? Self-promotion,” he said, laughing. The fans liked it and begged for a full version. On Thursday evening, Lang made the long-awaited announcement on Instagram. ‘Isn’t this what you wanted? Online at midnight on Friday,” he captioned his post.



@psv 🎶 Noa no 7k at your party 🎶 ♬ Noa No 7k at your party – Ik Bal Je Ma ™️

Noa Lang made the single together with artist ‘Antybanty’, a childhood friend. “Me and Noa have known each other for a very long time. I’ve been making music for a while and Noa once came to my studio. He has a passion for rap music and we recorded something while laughing. Actually, we made that song very quickly without thinking much. It started as a joke, but it got a bit out of hand.”

Almost only positive reactions on Instagram. (Ex) Orange internationals are already fans of the song. Justin Kluivert was the first: “Going platinum,” while Denzel Dumfries responded with two laughing emojis. Quilindschy Hartman, Tijjani Reijnders, Ryan Gravenberch and Ismael Saibari also responded under the message.

It’s not his first song. When he left Club Brugge, he also made a self-devised and self-sung rap. In it, the Dutchman sang that he ‘comes from the bottom and is now a star pitching’ and ‘that everyone is afraid of Noa Lang’. The 24-year-old attacker has a soft spot for rap music and has already appeared in a rap song with his former teammate Justin Kluivert.



Lang has played at Club Brugge since October 2020, first on loan from Ajax and then on a permanent transfer. This season he returned to the Dutch fields with PSV. So far, the attacker has been accurate three times.

