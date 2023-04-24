Spain waits a week with ‘very extreme and very abnormal heat’. Temperatures rise to over thirty degrees throughout the country and can even rise to 39 degrees in southern Spain. It is “perhaps the warmest period in April” since data has been kept, reports the Spanish meteorological institute (Aemet).

Spain also had new records in March: the mercury had already risen above thirty degrees. But now the sun is taking it up a notch. According to the newspaper El Pas, which has Aemet as its source, the temperature in large parts of Spain will rise above thirty degrees for several days this week. In Cordoba it will even be 39 degrees on Thursday. At night it cools down to twenty degrees.

Aemet sees climate change as the cause. "In recent decades, the warm periods have started earlier and earlier, they last longer and they are more intense," says a spokesperson. The record so far stands at 37.4 degrees in April 2011 in Murcia, but there seems to be a good chance that that temperature will The heat period that is coming now is more intense than the one in the past, say the meteorologists.

Royal day

The Netherlands lags far behind Spain this week. At the beginning of the week it will not be warmer than 11 degrees, the KNMI predicts. On King’s Day, Thursday, it will be a bit warmer, with 15 degrees.