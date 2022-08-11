Firefighters from Germany went to France last night to help put out the blaze, the fire service said. At 03:30 a.m. fire engines left the federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony, which bordered on the Netherlands, for southwestern France. It concerns twenty vehicles and 65 firefighters.

The Germans are expected to start extinguishing the fire this evening. It is the second time that German firefighters help another European country after a request via the European Union. In 2019, Germans helped on the Greek island of Peloponnese.

During a press conference last night, the local authorities spoke of a ‘zealous fight’ against the fire, which the fire service ‘many surprises’. “It is as if we are dealing here with a monster that has brains and behaves tactically,” a spokesperson told the French newspaper. Sud Ouest about the fire.