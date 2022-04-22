The Ténéré Spirit and the Ténéré 700 are ready to face the first stage of the Alps Tourist Trophy, which will debut next weekend in Bergeggi in Liguria. It is a circuit of motorcycle-touring events, with a ranking based on navigation skills and running regularity, developed by Moto Raid Experience, the international tour operator specializing in motorcycle travel. Thanks to the partnership with Yamaha, the owners of Ténéré 700 they will also have a special ranking, the Ténéré Adventouringwhich will offer the best participation such as wild card in the Yamaha team of the Swank Rally in Sardinia at the end of September.

To do the honors and lined up at the start too Niccolò Pietribiasithe winner of the Ténéré Challenge 2021, and testimonial of the activities that see the piece as protagonist. L’Alps Tourist Trophy perfectly interprets the adventurous spirit of Yamaha which proposes, through its range and in particular through the Ténéré 700, to experience the passion with simplicity, authenticity and fun with appointments dedicated to every level of technical preparation. In this case, the formula is intended for all motorcyclists who are familiar with the asphalt and rough terrain and who will have to faithfully follow the tracks of the transfers and reach all the pre-established transit points in the Selective SessionThe desire to test oneself in scenarios capable of leaving anyone speechless is indispensable. Panoramas, natural beauties and sections of the Peninsula give an extra emotion to the enthusiasm that only two wheels can generate. After Liguria, it will be the turn of Tuscany from 20 to 22 May.