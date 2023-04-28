Electric cars are evolving and so are charging stations. The infrastructure for refueling is improving, with some upgrades aimed at increasing speed and efficiency. This is the case of the Hypercharger HYC400, the 400 kW infrastructure developed by Alpitronic, an Italian company which has been developing this technology for several years and which has built most of the high-power charging points distributed in Italy but especially in Europe.

The new structure of the hypercharger

The new HYC400 is an evolution of the previous charging infrastructures, with a record efficiency on the sustainable mobility market, as high as 97.5%. A result obtained with a revolution of the internal structure, with the introduction of new models of 50 kW each, with powers that can be modulated according to needs. The inverters were then made with a new chemistry, exploiting silicon.

Fast and efficient charging

Innovations that allow the HYC400 to recharge up to 3 electric cars at the same time, with different powers depending on the powertrain and the needs of the cars to fill up on energy. Beyond the internal structure, which also exploits units with granular architecture, another peculiarity of the Alpitronic infrastructure is the high degree of customization with regards to the exterior.

Many customers for Alpitronic

The Bolzano-based company offers customers various possibilities, which adapt to the colors and logos of the individual energy providers, from Enel X Way to Free to X, up to BeCharge. Many customers also from abroad, with various electric mobility players requesting Alpitronic’s 400 kW column.