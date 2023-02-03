Alpini: “Harassment of women is unacceptable, let’s set an example”

The last May the Alpini they ended up in the center of the controversy for a series of complaints made by different women on the occasion of gathering some black feathers a Rimini. The case immediately became media and now, after a few months of reflection, i vertices of the association have decided to pass from words to deedsto give a clear signal of change. So – we read in Repubblica – they started a plan Of dating on the subject of harassment to which the over 330 thousand associates they will participate together with experts on gender equality. That the idea was born in the aftermath of the events of Rimini confirmed by the president, Sebastian Favero: “A media storm arose which saddened us greatly because it ended up creating an unacceptable equation between alpine And harassment“. The event was overshadowed by the denunciation of a 27-year-old woman who felt the object of annoying attention and by those of dozens of women who claimed to have been whistle victimsvulgar jokes and appreciation of sexual natureaccusing them black feathers.

After an internal confrontation within the association – continues Repubblica – one was created commission Of experts to address the issue with the eighty sections. “The Alpini from Ana are men of action and face difficulties, that’s why we don’t want to be part of the problem but of the solution“, continues Favero, “and since no one does it, we are confronted, both internally and externally, with a cultural problem that requires a change: 7 million Italian women who report harassment physical and verbal is an intolerable fact”. The awareness project is aimed at recognizing, on the part of the Alpini, their own and other people’s inappropriate behaviour, so they will also act as sentinels “so that such behaviors do not come practiced by anyone“.

