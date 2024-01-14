2024: return to the grid

After an entire season spent without the possibility of competing in any championship, the career of Mick Schumacher will know a new chapter in 2024. The German, in addition to continuing his role as third drive with Mercedes in F1will be back on track from official pilot for the first time in WECdoing it behind the wheel ofAlpine. In this way, Schumacher will join the line-up formed by Nicolas Lapierre and Charles Milesi, both French in a transalpine team.

F1 not impossible

As already communicated by Alpine on the day of Schumacher's official entry into the WEC for the next world championship, the son of art will therefore not completely detach himself from F1 and the Mercedes family, who will keep him as test driver and reserve driver. In this way, there is therefore the possibility of being able to see Schumacher also on track in F1 in 2024, obviously under certain conditions.

The contract

Having underlined this possibility in an interview with DailySportsCar it was none other than the vice-president of Alpine Bruno Faminwho specified a clause present in the 24-year-old German's contract: “The contract is clear, as is the agreement with Mick – It reaffirmed – if he gets the opportunity to drive in Formula 1 to replace George Russell or Lewis Hamilton, he will go to Formula 1“.

Guarantee, always

Consequently, should one of the two official Mercedes drivers not take part in a race weekend due to any type of unavailability, Schumacher will be guaranteed return to F1even if there is a WEC weekend concurrently with that of the Circus. This could happen in all the Endurance World Championship commitments, with the three exceptions represented by 6 Hours of Spa (11 May), from 24 Hours of Le Mans (15-16 June) and from 6 Hours of Sao Paulo (July 14): “A reserve pilot will be known in due course, and we will have one – added Famin if this case were to occur – if we have a problem, we will easily find a reserve rider within the Alpine Endurance family“.