The new range of Alpine it will also include an electric super sports car that will carry on the legacy of the current one A110 but not immediately. The French Renault brand will become an all-electric brand, with a high-performance compact, a crossover and a model built in partnership with Lotus but will continue to offer the current configuration of its sedan until at least 2026, a choice that the CEO of Alpine Laurent Rossi has explained very well in recent days. Indeed, the CEO of the Dieppe-based automaker underlined that it is the brand’s intention to maximize the results of the car, riding on growing sales.

“We are in the fifth year of the project, normally we see a decline, but we are increasing sales” Rossi explained. “We will extend the life of the current one as long as possible to amortize the investment and ride on its success for as long as possible”. A choice that will allow the French automaker to start expanding the range, making the most of what is defined as the rival of the Porsche 718 Cayman. The Alpine A110 has already surpassed the sports car from Zuffenhausen thanks to the 3,260 units sold during 2022 (Data Force statistics). However, the life cycle of the Dieppe sedan extended until 2026 will also depend on an important regulatory variable: the forthcoming Euro 7 pollution and GSR2 safety regulations could in fact push the Renault group brand to retire the car earlier, without an immediate alternative.

In these years Alpine has shown that it is already working on the electric themewith the E-Ternité concept representing an important manifesto in this sense, while not actually anticipating any road-ready model. “We have to challenge ourselves in terms of making sporty electric vehicles”continued Rossi, “and the best way is to use the car we know, the benchmarks we know, in terms of performance, agility and handling”. However, Alpine’s CEO himself ruled out the use of this concept because it “wouldn’t make sense” in the face of the future full electric generation of the A110.