Alpine may not be doing so well in F1, but outside of it, Renault’s sporty brother feels great. Today Alpine presents the special A110 with which the brand will climb the Pikes Peak hill in Colorado. Alpine is looking forward to it and is aiming high. We also understand if you bring such a monster of a car.

Alpine is working with racing team Signatech on the Pikes Peak project. Together with that racing team, ‘the most extreme Alpine A110 ever’ was built. At least, if we are to believe Alpine itself. This is mainly due to all the aero adjustments to the A110. What about the gigantic front splitter, new diffuser, side skirts and the intake on the roof.

The rear wing of the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak

The most eye-catching part is that whopper of a rear wing that is chopped in two by a ‘shark fin’, which is another nod to Alpine’s WEC participation. The rear wing should provide ‘much-needed downforce’. Despite the additions, the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak weighs only 950 kilograms.

The air scoop on the roof ensures that more air goes to the engine. Partly because of this, the engine in the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak produces 500 hp. This gives it more than 200 hp more than an Alpine A110S. The extra power and downforce should ensure that Alpine will compete for the prizes.

Hunting for records

Alpine says that the A110 is going to America ‘to break records’. For that, the car must beat the 2019 Porsche GT2 RS Clubsport. In 2020 they drove a time of 9 minutes and 36.5 seconds in the Time Attack 1 class (the class in which the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak competes). In the hands of R-GT Cup winner of 2022, Raphaël Astier, this must happen.

Alpine’s chief designer, Raphaël Linari, agrees: ‘The A110 Pikes Peak brings out the wildest side of this iconic car. We look forward to seeing our creation challenge the American powerhouses on their home turf.” We will find out on June 25 whether Alpine will indeed break the record.