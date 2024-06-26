Briatore back in Enstone

Last weekend Flavio Briatore he officially returned to what was first his Benetton, then his Renault and which will now be his Alpine. The 74-year-old, whose return to a team (he was already an ambassador for F1 and is still Fernando Alonso’s manager) was ostracized by public opinion, returned to the Enstone headquarters and the moment was immortalized by Alpine’s social networks .

The tweet

This is how the French team welcomed Briatore, pictured here with wall boss Bruno Famin.

“Welcome, Flavio. It’s great to have you in Enstone with Bruno and the team“, these are the words accompanying the photo between Famin and Briatore.

The return of the Piedmontese manager to an F1 team coincided with the first double placing in Q3 and in the points. Briatore himself limited the impact of his presence: “I don’t have a magic wand“. Alpine, on the other hand, does not need this but rather order and organization between roles that have too often appeared confused.