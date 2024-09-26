Home World

Rugged and rocky, the Pasubio near Lake Garda rises 2232 metres into the air. © bernjuer/Imago

The Virgin Mary in the dirt. Hikers in Italy repeatedly attack monuments and gravestones. Drastic measures could follow.

Riva del Garda – Less than 50 kilometers from Lake Garda, the Pasubio towers in the Vicentine Alps of Italy. But the tranquil peak is the scene of an undignified series of incidents.

Vandalism in Lake Garda region: Madonna monument thrown into Alpine gorge

Again and again hikers, presumably tourists, wander past the Madonna monument on the mountain. “I have recently walked a few times with friends along the path that leads from Prà degli Angeli to Pasubio and both times I found the Madonna at the bottom of a ravine,” reports a man at The DolomitesThe statue of the Virgin Mary was simply ripped from its pedestal and thrown away.

“I’m sorry to have to talk about this subject,” the man complains, “but it is unavoidable to point out what happens between the rocks, where there are no cameras. They hide and they act in the most disgusting way. This is how cowards behave.”

Known problem in Italy: Destruction of monuments in the Alps appears to be increasing

Since the 1930s, mountaineer and writer Bepi Magrin has observed “systematic destruction of gravestones and artifacts left in memory of deceased relatives.” But recently, this unsightly phenomenon has increased. It is not the only tourist problem in the Alps.

And it is not just the Pasubio that is affected. In the Carega group in Trentino, unknown persons have even stolen the famous Leone del Carega. Elsewhere, marble tablets are being smashed, gravestones are being knocked over, and Madonnas are being smashed with hammers.

Vandalism in the mountains of Italy – local advocates for photo traps

Magrin is now campaigning to set up camera traps in the area and has already spoken to the mayor of Valli del Pasubio about this. The first measures could be taken next spring. Until then, Magrin’s appeal is: “Photograph and report vandalism in the mountains, especially if the vandals are caught red-handed, so that they do not get away with it.” There are certainly likely to be witnesses, as many Alpine peaks are completely overcrowded. (moe)