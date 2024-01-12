The Alpine fire-up

Alpine it is ready for 2024. The Enstone team has turned on the Renault engine for the first time which will push the car into what, in the team's intentions, must be the season of redemption.

Video

This is the video of the first start-up of the power unit published a few minutes ago on Alpine's social channels.

For Alpine, 2024 is a very important year. The couple formed by Pierre Gasley and Esteban Or with has reached the second year of cohabitation, after a surprisingly quiet first season given the precedents between the two Frenchmen. The drivers behaved like perfect professionals and will have to do the same in 2024, the year both contracts expire.

If from the point of view of Gasly and Ocon everything went smoothly, the same cannot be said of the management. One after the other, CEO Laurent Rossi, team principal Otmar Szafnauer, sporting director Alan Permane and technical director Pat Fry left. In December the figure of Davide Brivio finally left and the team still has Bruno Famin as team principal. The Frenchman was supposed to fill this role ad interim but in five months the successor has not yet been made official. The team's results were a logical consequence: an absolutely transitional year, with an anonymous sixth place in the constructors' standings.