Back to Europe

Formula 1 is ready to embrace Europe again. It will do so in one of the historic cradles of motorsport – the Imola racetrack – and in weather conditions which promise to be prohibitive. Among the teams that will have their eyes fixed on them there is certainly Alpine, which awaits this hat-trick in the Old Continent – ​​after the GP of Emilia Romagna, there will be races, without interruption, in Monaco and Barcelona – to try to improve the performance of an A523 that so far has disappointed expectations.

Szafnauer poised

The French team is grappling with significant internal tensions and the position of team principal Otmar Szafnauer already appears to be poised. Also for this reason the pressure on the shoulders of the team’s driver duo – Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly – is quite high. Two points finishes arrived in Miami, with Gasly eighth and Ocon ninth; the goal is to do an encore in Italy.

The words of Esteban Ocon

“I always enjoy driving in Italy. I spent many years racing there in the youth categories and have some great memories. Imola is a historic, old school track, with a challenging layout that we riders really like. Qualifying is crucial, as the circuit is quite narrow compared to other modern tracks. For this reason, overtaking is more difficult and strategy is more important. We didn’t get any points here last year, so we’ll have to turn that around. We will have to make the most of the free practice sessions to be in a good position on Saturday afternoon and have the best chance of scoring important points on Sunday.”

The words of Pierre Gasly

“We are in the midst of a very busy period on the calendar, so we need to stay focused on our work and add some consistency to our performance. We have shown the potential of our package without getting results in sequence, so I think it is important to show that we can achieve high level performances consistently in the next three races. The first appointment is in Imola, a classic circuit. It’s a challenging track but also a lot of fun, with some very fast and interesting corners. We need to make the most of Friday’s practice and put ourselves in a good position to qualify and ride well with the aim of both finishing in the points.”