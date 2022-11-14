The Sao Paulo Grand Prix ended in the best possible way for theAlpinewhich was able to celebrate a double points placement of his drivers – Alonso 5th and Ocon 8th – on the day both McLarens were unable to finish the race. This result allowed the Enstone team to jump to +19 on their English rivals in the constructors’ classification, with only the Abu Dhabi GP still to be played. A perfect weekend ending, but matured after the chaos erupted within the team in the Sprint race on Saturday. On that occasion Ocon and Alonso had made contact in the initial stages of the race, destroying each other’s hopes of a good placement in a few seconds.

Before Sunday’s race the team principal Otmar Szafnauer he had been clear in underlining how such a purchase would no longer be tolerated, given that over and over again during the year Alonso and Ocon had shown that they had a hard time managing a duel between them without making contact. The ‘regime change’ within the team was clearly seen in the final phase of the GP, when Alonso found himself behind his teammate before the last restart behind the Safety Car. The Spaniard had new tires, while the French was on used tires. A radio then arrived peremptory order to Ocon: to give way to Alonso.

The winner of the Hungarian GP 2021 initially made a niche, asking the team to let him concentrate on overtaking Sebastian Vettel, who was in front of him at the time. The track engineer, however, was adamant, ‘forcing’ Ocon to confirm that he had received the message. Everything went according to plan, with the two Alpines quickly getting rid of Vettel and Alonso who was then able to continue his run to the summit, culminating in the splendid fifth place finish.

Lap 59/71

Alpine: “Fernando behind has a tire advantage over us. We don’t focus on him. Let’s make sure we focus on beating Vettel. And let’s make sure we get it through [Alonso] quietly and cleanly, please. Give me confirmation of this, please ”.

Or with: “Let me compete for now. When the situation has stabilized a little more [lo farò]. But in this way we can lose everything even now at the restart “.

Alpine: “Esteban, we don’t want you to struggle with Fernando. It’s clear?”.

Or with: “I have to pass Vettel now. I will not fight with Fernando ”.

Alpine: “That’s fine. You can pass Vettel, but I don’t want you to struggle with Fernando. To be clear”.