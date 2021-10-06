Global expansion is important, priority must be given to Europe. The growth strategy of the Alpine brand begins to take shape: the French sports manufacturer wants to be well rooted in our continent before aiming for automotive markets outside the community walls. Word of Laurent Rossi, the CEO of Alpine, who confirmed the brand’s desire to establish itself locally, without however excluding the possibility of expanding into Asia and America. A hypothesis, the latter, which has not yet been taken into consideration.

Alpine’s priority therefore remains that of increase its sales in Europe: in the first half of 2021, the company delivered 1,200 cars across the continent, with the main markets represented by France, Germany and Great Britain. Rossi himself also opened the door to a prosperous future in the United States, explaining: “The United States accounts for 50% of the sports car market. The Renault group is not in the United States for good reasons, they went out there twice after joining. We have to make sure that if we return there, it will be a success for us ”. Rossi also advances the self-accusation of “excess of caution“, But thinks it’s necessary why “You can’t go wrong a third time”. The door to the United States therefore remains open for Alpine.

The priority, as mentioned, however, goes to Europe. To date, the Alpine brand focuses its range around the A110, but new competitive models are expected in the future: by 2024, three new electric sports cars of the French brand will officially go into production. To grow on our continent, Rossi said Alpine will rely on Groupe Renault’s dealer network in Europe, with the hope that the next generation of models will is being sold in much greater numbers compared to the current one. Then we will think about crossing the community borders.