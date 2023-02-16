From Haas to Alpine. With the French team, Formula 1 enthusiasts will get to know all the cars (or at least the liveries) of the 2023 season tonight. In a few minutes the Alpine he will unveil hers A523which this year will be raced by Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, for an all-French couple who have not been seen under the same team in a Formula 1 race since the 1994 Adelaide Grand Prix, when Olivier Panis and Ligier raced Frank Lagorce.

This is not an absolute debut for the A523, which unusually took to the track for the shakedown before the presentation, but clearly the official launch of the 2023 car is an opportunity to better appreciate the real car and the solutions adopted at Enstone for defend fourth place in the constructors’ standings as best as possible and – who knows – dream of getting close to the top three.