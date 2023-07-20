Alpine, other news

A few days ago, Alpine had announced the promotion of Bruno Famin from head of the power unit department of the Formula 1 team to the role of vice president of motorsport of the transalpine company. The French engineer will report on his role directly to the brand’s managing director.

Is exactly in the role of Alpine CEO today – July 20, 2023 – a change between Philippe Krief and Laurent Rossi was communicated. Krief will continue to perform his duties as Vice President of Engineering and Product Performance for the brand, pending the arrival of his successor. As a member of Groupe Renault’s Leadership Team, he will report directly to Groupe Renault CEO Luca de Meo.

Laurent Rossi will focus on special projects related to the transformation of the Group.

De Meo’s words

“I would like to thank Laurent for his constant commitment over the past two years at the helm of Alpine. Laurent has defined a clear and ambitious strategy for the brand. He has put Alpine in the best possible position to achieve his long-term goals. Alpine is now ready to enter a new phase of its development and become a brand of the future. Philippe combines a long experience in the sector, a great technical knowledge and the leadership qualities that are fundamental for the success of our project, including the launch of the new vehicles of the brand starting next year. I have full faith in Philippe and his team to take Alpine to new heights.”

Krief, a past in Ferrari

The Renault press release also profiled the new Alpine CEO: “A graduate of the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Techniques Avancées, Philippe Krief worked for Michelin and the Fiat Group. After these experiences, he continued his career in Ferrari and then in Maserati, respectively as Director of the Vehicle Department and Technical Director of the Alfa Romeo brand. Returning to Ferrari in June 2016, Philippe Krief became Director of Engineering. On February 21, 2023, he was appointed Vice President of Engineering and Product Performance for the Alpine brand.”