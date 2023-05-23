In the past few hours, some rumors had emerged relating to the interruption of the collaboration between Lotus and Alpine concerning the development of a new all-electric sports car, potentially recognized as the zero-emission heir to the A110. Well, what until recently were just simple rumors have now turned into concrete facts, given that the two companies have officially announced the negative outcome of the memorandum of understanding they had signed in 2021.

Alpine note

“Lotus and Alpine have been collaborating on a vision for a future EV sports car for more than two years, during which time a strong relationship between the two companies. But as with any collaboration following a Memorandum of Understanding, the result was not guaranteed – reads a note signed by Alpine – We have therefore decided not to proceed with the joint development of a sports car for the Alpine brand. It’s about a decision made by mutual agreementwhich does not preclude the possibility of continuing to discuss other future opportunities”.

An announcement that was in the air

A principle of interruption of the agreement had already emerged last year, when the CEO of the French sports brand Laurent Rossi had promised that a final decision on the future of the collaboration would have been announced by the end of 2022, even if in the end neither Alpine nor Lotus had pronounced on the matter within the pre-established times.

Only partial stop

At this point we will see if the early termination of the partnership will also compromise another agreement between the two companies, i.e. the one that should lead Alpine to use a Lotus platform to create a pair of new SUVs whose debut is scheduled for 2027 and 2028 respectively: based on the first indications provided by Alpine’s number one himself, these two crossovers will compete on the market with rivals of the caliber of the Porsche Macan and Porsche Cayenne.