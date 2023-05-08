Szafnauer-Alpine, it’s a crisis

You can’t breathe a good climate in the Alpine house. After the race in Baku Laurent Reds he went on a rampage, and the double points finish in Miami can console him. Only sixth in the constructors’ standings with 14 points, Alpine needs an immediate change of course, and the CEO demands it from team principal Otmar Szafnauer.

The American must respond with the results of the trail, but even if they arrive, the marriage could end anyway. Rossi’s trips were too heavy to be ignored and not definitively compromise an already toxic working environment. And to think that the most delicate relationship must have been that between the pilots Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. Instead, the biggest problems are those between Szafnauer and Rossi, with the latter threatening to be fired even before the end of the season.

Trust in time

“Trust is something that grows with good results, otherwise it erodes. Everyone starts from a trusted capital, which then has to be managed. Enstone has never had so many resources available for a continuous number of years, but you have to start realizing that we are not where we want to be. Aston Martin has fewer engineers than us, as far as I know. You don’t have your own wind tunnel yet, but you’ve worked hard on development by getting the right people into the company. This shows that creativity and efficiency are key. It’s the rule of the game, we know. So, I’m sorry, but I don’t believe in the resource excuse. Just as I don’t think it’s the riders’ fault, they are doing their part: we owe them and Alpine a higher level of performance“, these are Rossi’s words in an interview with the Formula 1 website.

The commitment remains

“There is no risk of abandoning Formula 1. The commitment is extremely strong. We knew there would be some challenges along the way. I had already said it when there were positive moments, like the victory in Hungary. We are having some problems and there will be many more. But there is no doubt that we will be here in 10 years. The team will change, like any other team, the point is to reinforce them to get to the top as fast as possible“, continued the Frenchman. “For this year the team has the means to finish fourth and I want them to finish fourth. If it doesn’t, it has failed. And if it fails there will be consequences: it’s the rule of business and I won’t wait until the end of the year. The trajectory is not good. We have to fix the mentality of the team as soon as possible“.