Alpine, Rossi curries the team

There was a lot of anticipation for the Alpine this winter. In the intentions of the French team, the A523 should have represented the final assault on the podium positions in the constructors’ standings: a leap that Aston Martin instead made, the “hated” rivals to which Fernando Alonso went after the stormy end of his report to Enstone. Alpine, on the other hand, after five GPs and a Sprint only collected 14 points. Sure, Miami’s double points finish partially heals Melbourne’s wound. But there is no doubt that the season started with very different assumptions.

The managing director Laurent Reds he doesn’t fit in and has lambasted the team for this start to 2023 stained by tacky mistakes (like those that happened to Esteban Ocon in Bahrain), lack of performance and avoidable accidents like in Melbourne.

Rossi’s words

“We started the season behind the development goals. We lacked the performance compared to where we wanted to be to consolidate fourth position in the constructors’ championship. We have made many, too many mistakes on the weekends. Add to that relatively low performance and lack of operational excellence and you find yourself in a difficult position“, Rossi told the F1 website. “A difficult year lies ahead. The season has just started and I don’t want to give up, but some things have to change, starting from the mentality, both of those who are part of the team now and for the new ones who will join. It’s okay to make mistakes, but it’s not okay to make mistakes twice: it means you haven’t learned. I have to deal with this problem and I need the right people to do it. I need the team to be aware of having to do it: it’s not up to me, but it’s their responsibility“.

Szafnauer accused

It’s hard not to think about Otmar Szafnauer as the main recipient of Rossi’s criticisms. The American is the team principal and is therefore in charge of what happens on the track, and actually under his leadership the Alpine first became the protagonist of continuous skirmishes between Ocon and Alonso, while now it appears stuck in quicksand: “He’s responsible for the team’s performance, that’s his job. There’s no hiding here. Otmar has been hired to lead the team towards the goals we have: to make constant progress, as we did in the first two years, and to be on the podium. Last year the team behaved discreetly, obtaining the fourth position: the best improvement for a long time now. They are more or less the same people, so I don’t accept that we are unable to maintain this result. Otmar alone doesn’t do everything, but the responsibility is his“.