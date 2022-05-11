This week all the Formula 1 teams and drivers will have the opportunity to take advantage of a break after the Miami Grand Prix, and then leave for one of the most famous and popular tracks, especially during the pre-season tests: that of Barcelona. It will be there, from 20 to 22 May, that the sixth round of the 2022 world championship will be held, valid for Spanish Grand Prix.

A race that will have a particular significance for two drivers like Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso, who share the same Iberian nationality, and who therefore will have the strong will to express themselves at their best in front of their audience. A hope that, as far as the pilot of theAlpinecould be grasped by making the most of some updates on his car, also to put an end to one of the most complex periods of his career in terms of results.

Limited to the issue of developments, the confirmations came directly from the team principal of the Anglo-French house, Otmar Szafnauerwho first listed the races in which improvements will be made on the A522, starting precisely with the Spanish weekend: “There are updates for Spainwhich is the sixth race – the US manager admitted in an interview for an Iberian newspaper like AS – thereafter, there will be others for Bakuand then again for the tenth race a Silverstone. It will therefore be a constant stream of developments. I expect Alpine to be strong in Barcelona: it is a circuit that suits us, and many people believe that if you are strong in Barcelona, ​​you will be strong in most circuits ”.

Also for the Enstone team, the updates will focus specifically on issues related to the porpoising: “Because of this – he added – sometimes we have to compromise the low speed curves to solve the high ones. The more we drive, the more we understand it, and now we figured out how to keep evolving“. If Alpine’s objectives were to materialize as early as Barcelona, ​​the team will return to the hunt for fifth place in the constructors’ standings, the minimum objective of this season currently occupied by Alfa Romeo, which is currently five points away.