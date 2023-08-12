Alpine and the revolving doors

Alpine’s approach to the summer break has certainly not been the most relaxed. In the days immediately preceding the weekend of the Belgian Grand Prix, in fact, the French team made official ahe real revolution at the topgiving the sack first to the CEO Laurent Rossi and then to the ‘triumvirate’ composed by team principal Otmar Szafnauer, sporting director Alan Permane and technical director Pat Fry. In the future, the team’s revolving doors could also lead to the much-talked-about entry into the role of team principal of former Ferrari driver Mattia Binotto, who left Maranello at the end of 2022.

Steiner in defense of his colleague

Just a close friend of Binotto, the Haas team principal Gunther Steiner, however, expressed solidarity with Szafnauer. The former number one of the Aston Martin team was temporarily replaced by Bruno Famin, appointed interim team principal in this interregnum phase. What left many perplexed, however, were the mode of Szafnauer’s removalwhich occurred mid-season and after the Romanian-American manager took charge just a year and a half ago.

“The way it was done [l’allontanamento di Szafnauer] it’s not the normal one – said Steiner, as reported by the site MotorsportWeek – but everyone does it in their own way. I think Otmar will obviously be disappointed, but he’s been there before. If you do this job, I think most of us have been there before. One door closes, another opens. In the end, quite simply, it’s hard work. You are there for all to see, things can happen and you just have to deal with them. I’m not saying it’s nice to be in these situations, but it’s part of the job. I think Otmar will get over it very soon”.

American future?

So soon that, according to some rumors, Szafnauer would be ready to return to command another team soon. Aston Martin was initially speculated about, but this solution seems to be discarded due to the certainly not idyllic way in which he and Fernando Alonso split up in Alpine. Another opportunity, decidedly intriguing, could instead come from Andretti team. Should the American team actually get the green light to enter F1 in 2025 or 2026, Szafnauer could in fact be a serious candidate for the direction of the team.