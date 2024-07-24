On several occasions theAlpine has changed the colors of its liverypresenting some special versions for individual Grand Prix. This is exactly what the French manufacturer will do also this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, where Formula 1 will take to the track for the Belgian Grand Prix before the summer break.

Not a predominantly dark blue livery or with the presence of pink, as we have seen and will see during this season, but with the black which will alternate with redthe latter also visible on both the front and rear wings of the car. A completely different design, therefore, to which other details are added such as three yellow scratches, combined with the red-orange driver numbers.

A version that is not at all random, which actually recalls the figure of two superheroes: Deadpool and Wolverineprotagonists of the film of the same name recently released in cinemas. Worthy of note is the interpretation of Deadpool by actor Ryan Reynolds, a shareholder of Alpine, as well as the decision by the team to adopt these colours not only on the A524s of Ocon and Gasly (who will also have a special version of the helmet always linked to the film), but also on the suits of the same pilots It is on clothing of mechanics and team men.