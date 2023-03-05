Opposite poles

The first qualifying of 2023 ended with diametrically opposite moods inside the Alpine garage. At the joy of Esteban Oconcapable of dragging his A523 into the top-10 despite the great balance that was witnessed throughout Saturday on the Sakhir track, counteracts the inevitable disappointment of Pierre Gasly. In fact, the former AlphaTauri driver made his debut with his new team in the worst possible way, being eliminated in Q1 even with the last absolute time, which will relegate him tomorrow to a start from 20th position. Not even the cancellation of the time set in the second run can be a partial consolation for the #10, given that that time would have prevented him from reaching Q2 anyway and would have earned him only 17th position.

Gasly’s words

“Clearly this is not the start to the season we wanted – acknowledged the winner of the 2020 Italian GP without hesitation – but at least being eliminated in Q1 means we have everything to gain for tomorrow’s race and I’m definitely optimistic that we can still score points this weekend. Unfortunately today I didn’t feel comfortable with the car and this led us to be way below our real level. There’s a lot of work to do to continue to understand the car and I am confident that we will come back stronger for the next qualifying session. My focus now is on tomorrow and I’m looking forward to racing and giving it my all“.

Ocon’s words

Esteban Ocon’s day was decidedly different, and with the 9th fastest time he earned the palm of best of the others, behind the new quadrumvirate at the top formed by Red Bull, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes. “Arriving in Q3 is definitely a good way to start the season – highlighted Ocon – We’re happy with the progress we’ve made since pre-season testing e this was the best feeling the car has had on track so far this year. Our rivals up front are fast and we have a lot of work to do, but we have a car that can get into the points and that will be the target for the first race of the season.”Ocon concluded.