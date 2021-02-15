Alpine skiing U.S. alpine star Shiffrin took his sixth World Cup gold with an overwhelming performance

With its nine medals, Shiffrin is the most successful American alpine skier of all time at the World Championships.

The United States alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin increased the number of her world championships to six on Monday when she won the women’s alpine federation in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. He defeated second-placed Slovakia Petra Vlhovan 0.86 seconds.

Shiffrin was third in the World Alpine Combined after the first super-grand slalom, six hundredths of a second in Italy Federica Brignonea behind. Brignone’s dreams of a decent investment were buried in the suspension with a sledding leg.

Shiffrin, who dropped bronze in the super grand slalom on Thursday, is the most successful American alpine skier of all time at the World Championships with his nine medals.

Austria won the Men’s Alpine Combined World Championships in Cortina Marco Schwarz before the pre-favorites of France Alexis Pinturaultia.