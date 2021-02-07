Let’s go for a fortnight of skiing! The Alpine Skiing World Championships begin this Monday February 8 in Cortina d’Ampezzo (Italy) until February 21 in the Dolomites resort. The women’s combined (a super-G then a slalom) opens the way with a race for the result made undecided by the absence of a combined in the World Cup this season and the versatility of almost all the best skiers. The reigning world champion in the combined, Alexis Pinturault, will lead the French selection without the speed specialist Adrien Théaux (36), bronze medalist in super-G in 2015, not sufficiently recovered from his serious injury to his right knee in January 2020. The main hopes for medals will rest on the leader of the general classification of the World Cup, Alexis Pinturault (super-G, combined, giant and slalom), the double world champion of giant Tessa Worley, the slalomeur Clément Noël and the descender Johan Clarey. N. G.