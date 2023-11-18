Alpine skiing | The protesters struck in the middle of the World Cup race – the Norwegian calculator lost his nerve completely

The slalom World Cup competition in Gurgli, Austria was interrupted due to the protesters.

Alpine skiing the World Cup saw an extraordinary event on Saturday, when protesters struck a slalom race in Gurgli, Austria.

The race was interrupted in the second round, when climate protestors from the Last Generation group spread orange paint on the finish area and were left sitting in the snow.

Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen had done his second round count, and he let everyone have his say on what was going on.

“Damn idiots. They are ruining this for all of us. That lacks all respect. Alexander [Steenolsen] stands up waiting for his turn and doesn’t know what’s going to happen,” Kristoffersen stated of SVT along with NRK.

According to SVT, the TV images showed how Kristoffersen tried to get to the demonstrators and had to be taken away from the situation.

The organizers and the police took the protesters away from the finish area, and the race was finished.

The host country celebrated a triple victory when Manuel Feller was the fastest before his compatriots Marco Schwartz and Michael Mattia.

The police dragged the climate activist off the slope.

Picket have struck, among others, the Berlin Marathon, the US Open of tennis, and they also spread orange powder at the World Snooker Championships in April.