Alpine skiing | The performance of the Olympic champion was surprising: he tried not to win

The Swiss slalom championship was decided in a special way.

Swiss Michelle Gisin is a two-time Olympic champion in alpine skiing, but in the Swiss championships, Gisin did not aim for victory. On the contrary, he avoided it. Tells about the case SVT.

Gisin was counting down to victory in the slalom and was leading by more than a second at the last intermediate point.

At the end of the journey, however, the 30-year-old calculator stopped trying, cruised to the finish line with remarkable calmness, and fell off the podium. He took the win Nicole Good before Aline Höpliä and Lorina Zelger.

Gisin's performance was surprising, but the explanation was quite logical. He wanted to avoid good Fis scores. The starting place in the World Cup is determined by Fis points, and they were not as important for him in the Swiss championships as they are for younger skiers.

The situation opened for SVT by the alpine star of the past years Pernilla Wiberg.

“I remember when I counted on the spring tour in the 90s in Scandinavia. We did the same to give the youngsters points and improve their starting positions,” Wiberg said.

“If you don't want something like this, you have to change the system.”