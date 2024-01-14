Sunday, January 14, 2024
Alpine skiing | The Norwegian star who had a horrible accident was operated on – the season is over

January 14, 2024
The Aleksander Aamodt Kilde races have been contested this season.

Alpine skiing the Norwegian star who fell seriously in the Wengen World Cup race in the skydiving on Saturday Aleksander Aamodt Kilde will not compete again this season, said the Norwegian national team doctor Marc Jacob Strauss on Sunday.

Kilde's shoulder was dislocated in a wild crash, but the 31-year-old Norwegian star survived without any fractures. At the time of the crash, Kilde had a speed of 145 kilometers per hour.

Norwegian VG's according to Kilde's shoulder was dislocated and there is a cut in the calf.

– The season is over for him. We are betting that he will return for next season, Strauss told the Norwegian public broadcasting company NRK.

Kilde's leg was operated on Saturday in a hospital in Bern. On Sunday, Kilde shared on Instagram picture of his partner, the American alpine star, from his hospital bed Mikaela Shiffrin with.

– I'm here (and the one and only Mikaela Shiffrin is taking care of me). I've been ripped apart…thanks everyone for all the posts. I am grateful for all the words of love and support, Kilde wrote.

Kilde won the men's World Cup overall 2020. The Norwegian has won Olympic silver and bronze and two World Cup silvers in his career.


