Alpine skiing | The Finns staggered out of Levi’s slalom track – The entire race four stopped their opening run

Sunday’s track of the Women’s World Cup was significantly more challenging than Saturday’s opening round.

Alpine skiing the second slalom competition of the women’s world cup season in Levi didn’t leave much to tell for posterity, if you think about the Finnish perspective of the competition. The entire Finnish race four stopped their opening run on a track that was significantly more challenging than Saturday’s opening round.

Riikka Honkanen and Charlotte Henriksson wobbled out of the way right at the top of the track, and Erika Pykäläinen had to get to know the slope more closely after a mistake with indoor skis. As the best Finn on Saturday, he reached 37th place Riia Pallari got close to the goal, but had to end the game in the end.

“The upper part of the track immediately had a tight pattern and the exit from it was a twisting turn. The initial steepness was fine, but then the turns were a little late and the rear weight couldn’t turn any more,” said 19-year-old Pallari.

Pallar’s season continues with FIS competitions on the same west slope of Levi.

“This race is a bit sad, but I still have a really good feeling about the weekend. I got to show my skills and calculated at my own level.”

A young one Honkanen and Pykäläinen, the Finnish team’s more experienced skiers, will continue their season at the European Cup in Skiing in Austria at the end of November.

As for the top, the opening lap was even, and the top 30 were within 1.77 seconds of each other. Saturday’s US winner Mikaela Shiffrin took the top spot with a difference of 0.07 seconds from Germany To Lena Dürr and Slovakia with a difference of 0.10 seconds Petra Vlhova.