Alpine skiing | The Finns had a bad day in Levi – only one made it to the finish line

November 11, 2023
Alpine skiing | The Finns had a bad day in Levi – only one made it to the finish line

Charlotte Henriksson was the only Finn to reach the finish line in the World Cup race in Levi.

Finnish accountants the competition went smoothly in the women’s alpine skiing world cup in Kittilä Levi.

In the first round, five Finns made it to the slopes, but only Charlotte Henriksson ran to the finish line. His pace was enough for 60th place, so the race scores remained at one lap. He was the third last to finish.

Other Finns Rosa Pohjolainen, Nella Korpio, Erika Pykäläinen and Riia Pallari stopped their calculations. Among them, Pohjolainen didn’t even make it to the first intermediate point, until the count got mixed up.

The second round starts at 14. Slovakia Petra Vlhova leads, Germany Lena Dürr is second and US Mikaela Shiffrin third after the first round.

