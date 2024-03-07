Alpine skiing | The alpine star confirmed: he will return to the slopes in the colors of Brazil

Slalom star Lucas Braathen returns to the slopes in the colors of Brazil. The shock replacement was confirmed on Thursday.

In October shockingly announced his retirement Lucas Braathen confirmed his intention to return to the slopes on Thursday in Salzburg.

Norway's red-blue-white colors change to Brazil's green-yellow.

The connection to the new representative country comes through Braathen's Brazilian mother.

Braathen, 23, was still convinced at the end of the year that his decision to quit was valid, but in January, the contact of the Brazilian federation made his head turn.

– I miss waking up every day to be the best in the world. “I wouldn't have come back if I didn't dream about it,” Braathen said According to VG.

The Swedish president of the Brazilian Ski Association Anders Pettersson had his luck in the hills.

– Lucas is the best in the world at what he does and a role model. He has a lot to teach us. This is a wonderful opportunity, Pettersson enthused.

Braathen has won five competitions in the World Cup, including three in the slalom and two in the giant slalom. The technical sports expert also won the overall slalom cup in the 2022–2023 season.

The reason for the previous surprise termination was at least partly the dispute between the alpine skiers and the Norwegian Ski Federation over marketing rights and the national team contract.

Now, however, Braathen thanked the Norwegian Federation for agreeing to release his license, and he gets to keep his ranking points.

If the transfer goes through, Braathen can represent Brazil from July 1.