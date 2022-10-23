Alpine skiing | Switzerland’s Odermatt won the giant slalom that opened the World Cup season

Odermatt, who won the overall World Cup competition, continued his winning streak in the opening race of the season.

Swiss Marco Odermatt won the men’s giant slalom race in Sölden, Austria, which started the Alpine Skiing World Cup season.

Odermatt, who won the overall World Cup last season, was 0.76 seconds faster in Sölden than the second-placed Slovenian Zan Kranjec. Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen was third.

The World Cup season was supposed to start in Sölden already on Saturday, but the women’s giant slalom race was canceled due to bad weather. There were no Finns in the men’s race.

The international skiing federation FIS announced on Saturday that it has also canceled the men’s downhill competitions planned for next weekend in Zermatt and Cervinia, because there is not enough snow at the competition venue.