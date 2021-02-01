Alpine skiing Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami dropped to second consecutive Super Grand Slam World Cup victory on Monday

1.2. 14:05

Switzerland Lara Gut-Behrami ended his successful race weekend in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Monday with another super grand slalom win.

Gut-Behrami won the weekend’s first super-big slalom on Saturday, and repeated his trick on the Kandahar track after clocking his landing at 1.17.37.

Monday’s win was in the 29-year-old’s 30th World Cup race. Sixteen times he has won the super grand slalom.

Gut-Behrami is now in excellent descent before the Alpine Skiing World Championships, which will be competed in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, from 8 to 21 October. February.

Slovak Petra Vlhova also made an excellent landing and finished second just 0.28 seconds from Gut-Behram. Vlhova holds first place in the World Cup with 42 points ahead of Gut-Behram. Switzerland Michelle Gisin is third.

Austria Tamara Tippler finished third and was 0.74 seconds behind the winner.

Sofia Goggia was not at the starting line this time. The well-tuned Italian suffered a knee injury on Sunday and will keep him on the sidelines for the rest of the season. Sunday’s race was eventually canceled due to fog.

Source: AFP.